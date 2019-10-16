Walton (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walton appears to have picked up a thumb injury during Week 6's loss to Washington. It's encouraging that he wasn't held out of practice entirely, and Walton will have two opportunities to upgrade to a full practice before Sunday's game against Buffalo. The second-year pro logged 11 touches last week en route to compiling a career-high 75 total yards.

