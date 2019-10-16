Wilson (hip/calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson was limited in practice all last week prior to suiting up against Washington. He's off to a similar start Week 7. It doesn't yet appear as though Wilson is in danger of missing time, barring any setbacks, but until the slot receiver is able to practice without limitations his availability can't be considered a sure thing.

