Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing

Sproles (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday.

Sproles missed last week's loss to Minnesota due to a lingering quadriceps issue, and he hasn't yet made tangible progress in his recovery. With Corey Clement (shoulder) now on IR, Sproles figures to serve as the No. 3 running back in Philadelphia when back to full health.

