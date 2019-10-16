Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Wednesday

Hopkins (ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Hopkins was on the field for 98 percent of the Texans' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs, and with no injury setbacks reported since then, it's likely that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. Six weeks in the 2019 season, Hopkins is tied for fifth in the league with 56 targets.

