Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith has battled a plethora of injuries this season. An ankle issue caused him to sit out Week 6 versus Jacksonville, and he hasn't yet made tangible progress in his recovery. Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) and Jared Cook (ankle) were also unable to practice Wednesday.

