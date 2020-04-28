Play

4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running back rankings updates, Miles Sanders or Austin Ekeler? Rookies?

The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs. Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon vs. Josh Jacobs and D'Andre Swift vs. Jonathan Taylor.

As we continue to react to the NFL Draft, we reveal our consensus RB rankings and Dave, Jamey and Ben tell us who they are particularly high on. First, a couple of news items including (1:00): Is Jalen Hurts going to play running back!? ... Let's take a look at the backfields that include rookie RBs (6:45). Who do we like best in spots like Indianapolis, Detroit, Green Bay and Kansas City? ... Taking you through the consensus rankings five spots at a time (16:00). What makes Joe Mixon different than Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs? Is Todd Gurley going to be a workhorse? Where are the rookies ranked? Do we still have faith in Melvin Gordon? How about David Montgomery?

