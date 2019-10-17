Cardinals' David Johnson: Back at practice Thursday

Johnson (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After working through a bad back last week and posting 102 yards from scrimmage and a TD this past Sunday against the Falcons, Johnson is tending to an ankle injury this time around. On Thursday, he was present at the part of the session open to the media, a sign that he'll be listed as limited on the Cardinals' ensuing injury report, at the very least.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories