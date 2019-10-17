Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited again Thursday
Jones (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
A hip injury is impacting Jones' reps as the Falcons gear up for a visit from the Rams this Sunday. Because he's flourished while playing through health concerns in his storied career, he shouldn't have a problem producing against an L.A. defense that has allowed 12.5 yards per catch to wide receivers this season -- assuming he's active.
