Cannon (foot/ankle) did not practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Cannon wasn't able to suit up Week 6 against Dallas. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his practice activity before Monday's tilt against the Patriots. If the second-year pro is forced to miss more time, expect Ty Montgomery to handle kick return duties once again.

