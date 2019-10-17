Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice
Burkhead (foot) was limited at Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Burkhead has been able to practice in a limited fashion of late, but has been made inactive in each of the Patriots' last two games, so it's not a lock that he'll suit up Monday night against the Jets. If he is able to return to action in Week 7, Burkhead looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option, however, given that his weekly volume is largely dictated by game flow and match up-specific play-calling.
