Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Thursday
Edelman (chest) was limited at Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Edelman has been playing through his chest issue of late and we don't expect that to change Monday night against the Jets. Six games into his 2019 campaign, the Patriots' slot ace is tied for fifth in the NFL with 56 targets, which has led to a fantasy-friendly 38/449/2 stat line in that span.
