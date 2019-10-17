Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice

Hopkins (ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The same applies to Will Fuller (calf, oblique), which sets the stage for the Texans' top two pass-catchers to play Sunday against the Colts. Hopkins will thus continue to operate in a high-volume role in the Texans offense this weekend, on the heels of being targeted 12 times (for nine catches and 55 yards) in Week 6's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

