Tonyan (hip) did not practice Thursday.

Tonyan was limited in practice to begin the week, but he's now downgraded to being a non-participant. The 25-year-old appears to be in legitimate danger of missing a second straight contest. Jimmy Graham (ankle) has yet to practice this week, so the Packers could conceivably be forced to roll with only Marcedes Lewis and Evan Baylis at tight end Week 7.

