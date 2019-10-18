Bengals' A.J. Green: Ruled out this week

Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Green has been making progress of late, but Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site relays that the wideout isn't inclined to rush back, though it's still possible he could play in Week 8 against the Rams. In Green's continued absence, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will head the Bengals' wideout corps this weekend, with Alex Erickson in line to work as team's No. 3 wideout.