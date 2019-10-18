Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Davis has been a limited participant at every practice the past two weeks, unable to pass through the final stages of the concussion protocol. Jeremy Sprinkle will get at least one more start at tight end, following a 2-24-0 receiving line on three targets across 54 snaps last weekend in Miami.