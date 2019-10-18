Play

Titans' Cameron Wake: Questionable for Sunday

Wake (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Wake hasn't seen game action since Week 4 but worked as a limited participant Thursday and Friday to have a chance of playing against Los Angeles. The Titans could use the presence of the veteran outside linebacker since Sharif Finch (shoulder) was ruled out and Reggie Gilbert (knee) is also questionable.

