Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go

Jones (hip) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Per usual, Jones will play through a minor injury, this time facing a Rams defense that just traded for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams seemingly plan to use Ramsey on Sunday, but it isn't clear if he'll shadow Jones or even handle a full allotment of snaps.

