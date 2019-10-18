49ers' Raheem Mostert: Deemed questionable
Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Held out of practice the previous two days, Mostert upgraded to limited participation Friday. He's been limited to 11 carries and 31 snaps on offense in two games since Tevin Coleman returned from an ankle injury. The 49ers will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
