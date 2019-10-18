Play

Averett (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Averett has missed the past couple of games with the issue and did not participate in practice Friday. With several cornerbacks banged up this week, the Ravens could be forced to turn to Cyrus Jones should anything happen to the newly acquired Marcus Peters.

