Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected to play Sunday

Johnson (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson received the questionable tag and seemed headed for a game-time call, but it looks as though he'll play after working as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Chase Edmonds is the only other available running back on the roster -- D.J. Foster (hamstring) was already ruled out -- so the Cardinals likely would have made a roster move if Johnson's status were truly in doubt. It's still worth keeping an eye on Sunday's inactives, but Johnson should be good to go in New York.

