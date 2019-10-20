Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected to play Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson received the questionable tag and seemed headed for a game-time call, but it looks as though he'll play after working as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Chase Edmonds is the only other available running back on the roster -- D.J. Foster (hamstring) was already ruled out -- so the Cardinals likely would have made a roster move if Johnson's status were truly in doubt. It's still worth keeping an eye on Sunday's inactives, but Johnson should be good to go in New York.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Deemed questionable, headed for GTD•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Facing game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Steps up to limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Held out Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...