Slay (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Slay received the questionable tag after being limited in practice all week, but it looks like he'll be good to go for Week 7. The Lions can ill afford to be without their star cornerback when going up against WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs on Sunday.

