Texans' Will Fuller: Exits Sunday's game

Fuller was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Fuller caught his only target for six yards before his first-quarter exit Sunday. In his absence, Kenny Stills could step back into the swing of things in his first game back since Sept. 29.

