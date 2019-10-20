Play

Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Downgraded to out

Burkhead (foot) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Jets.

With Burkhead -- who last suited up Sept. 29 versus the Bills --- still sidelined by a foot issue, Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden will handle the Patriots' 7 backfield duties.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories