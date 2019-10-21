Moore caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Moore logged a season-high 30 of a possible 70 offensive snaps (42 percent), but it didn't blossom into any notable production. The increase in snaps may be due to Will Dissly (Achilles) sitting out, as the tight end lined up as a wideout on 26.1 percent of his snaps. Still, Moore is toiling as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Jaron Brown, and he figures to stay in that role Week 8 against the Falcons.