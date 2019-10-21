Succop (knee) has resumed working through his kicking routines, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

The Titans are evaluating Succop's progress in his recovery from complications relating to an offseason knee surgery. The veteran is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9, if he receives medical clearance. For the time being, Cody Parkey will handle kicking duties in Tennessee.

