4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Wide Receiver Rankings Debates
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland Sutton fell, but are they still worth a 4th round pick?
Ranking the rookies is tough, but we'll give it a shot (2:24) as we spend some time on the top rookie WRs and wonder who has the chance to get 100 targets, which is not easy for a rookie WR ... News and notes from around the NFL (12:00). Is Philadelphia going to open up the offense and throw downfield? What do the San Francisco and Baltimore backfields look like right now and what will they look like by the end of the season? We also talk about the 49ers receiving corps which may be deeper than you realize ... Going through our Top 50 WR rankings (19:50), any reason to consider Davante Adams over Michael Thomas? And as we go through the Top 20 we reveal a strategy that could work beautifully in drafts. Moving along to 20-50 (37:30), we get some rookies in this range, discuss Brandin Cooks and a few others who have big upside.
