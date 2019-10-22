Jets' Robby Anderson: Held to one catch
Anderson caught one of eight targets for 10 yards in Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots.
Anderson saw coverage from Stephon Gilmore, arguably the league's best cornerback, and was unsurprisingly held to next to nothing as a consequence. Admittedly, with a putrid 86 passing yards and four interceptions on 32 throws, there was hardly any production to go around New York's pass-catchers, so Anderson wasn't alone. He at least trailed only Demaryius Thomas' nine targets among his teammates, showing that quarterback Sam Darnold will consistently look his way no matter the circumstances. After a nightmare matchup in the wake of his 125-yard, one-touchdown explosion in Week 6, Anderson will look to get back on track against the Jaguars this Sunday.
