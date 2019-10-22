Redskins' Chris Thompson: Absent from practice
Thompson (toe) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washington has a light practice schedule this week due to the quick turnaround for Thursday's game with the Vikings, with Tuesday's session representing the most rigorous day of training. The fact that Thompson didn't make an appearance Tuesday suggests he's in line to miss a second straight game this week. Wendell Smallwood is expected to continue filling Thompson's usual role as Washington's top pass-catching back.
