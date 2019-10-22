Perryman registered eight tackles (six solo) in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Titans.

Perryman's playing time appeared to stagnate prior to Sunday, with the middle linebacker splitting time with veteran Thomas Davis throughout much of the season. Instead, both Perryman and Davis registered at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps, likely as a byproduct of the Titans run-heavy offensive approach. That strategy shouldn't change too much when the Chargers take on the Bears in Week 8, but it remains to be seen how much playing time Perryman will register as the second linebacker behind Davis.