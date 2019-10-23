Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Practices in full
Carter (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Carter picked up an ankle injury Week 7 versus Arizona, and he's already resumed practicing without limitations. Barring any setbacks, Carter appears on track to draw his usual start against the Lions on Sunday.
