Jackson (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Jackson told reporters Monday that he was ready to play following the team's bye and would suit up Sunday against the 49ers, and his limitless practice supports that notion. Barring a setback, the second-year pro will make his first appearance since Week 3, and he could line up across from Emmanuel Sanders, who will be making his Niners' debut.

