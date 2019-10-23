Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited Wednesday

Lee (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lee was unable to practice in any capacity last week due to an ankle sprain, so Wednesday's limited session is a notable step in the right direction. If he's able to get healthy and suit up versus the Jets on Sunday, Lee will serve as the Jaguars' No. 4 receiver behind D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) and Chris Conley.

