Titans' Corey Davis: Under the weather
Davis (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Davis should have ample time to recover for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The 2017 first-rounder recorded a season-high six catches (on seven targets) for 80 yards and a TD in Week 7's win over the Chargers. That effort corresponded with QB Ryan Tannehill's first start of the season, which offers hope that Davis -- who is averaging 45.3 receiving yards per game to date -- could pick up the pace in the coming weeks.
