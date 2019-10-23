Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Limited Wednesday
Reddick was limited by a knee injury at Wednesday's practice.
The Cardinals' ILB duo of Jordan Hicks and Reddick has been highly productive this season, averaging 9.9 and 7.4 tackles per game, respectively. Hicks' rich injury history reared its head Wednesday, as he was held out due to a calf issue. If Hicks needs to sit out Sunday in New Orleans and Reddick is active, the latter would be among the best bets to lead the team in tackles.
