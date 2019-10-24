Bengals' A.J. Green: Not expected to play Sunday

Coach Zac Taylor indicated Thursday that he doesn't expect Green (ankle) to play Sunday against the Rams, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Friday's final injury report figures to officially confirm that Green will remain sidelined, which sets the stage for the Bengals' Week 8 wideout corps to once again be led by Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate. According to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Green was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday for the second straight day, but the Bengals apparently aren't convinced he'll be ready to make his season debut this weekend.