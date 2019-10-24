Titans' Corey Davis: Logs full practice
Davis (illness) returned to a full practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
An illness led to Davis sitting out Wednesday's session, but now that he's returned to a full practice, the wideout is slated start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Last weekend, in QB Ryan Tannehill's first start of the season, Davis logged a season-high six catches (on seven targets) for 80 yards and a TD in the Titans' 23-20 win over the Chargers. If the duo's chemistry continues to build, Davis -- who has averaged 45.3 receiving yards per game thus far -- could see an uptick in fantasy utility going forward.
