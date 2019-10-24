Steelers' James Conner: Good to go
Conner (quadriceps) is not listed on the Steelers' Week 8 injury report.
Meanwhile, Jaylen Samuels (knee) practiced fully Thursday, so the Steelers are slated to have their backfield at full strength Monday night against 0-6 Miami. Conner, who is no longer feeling the effects of the quad injury that forced him out of action early in Week 6 -- is thus looking a very nice matchup, as he's slated to take aim at the Dolphins defense, which has surrounded an average of 160.8 yards per game on the ground to date. Only the Bengals (189.0) are allowing more.
