Play

Darnold (toe) practiced fully Thursday.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Darnold relayed that he's feeling fine after having a toenail on his left foot removed earlier in the week and his return to a full practice session Thursday removes any doubt about the QB's Week 8 availability. Darnold will now look to engineer a bounce-back effort Sunday against the Jaguars, after a horrid performance in this past Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories