Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logs full practice Thursday

Rodgers (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers rid himself of the injury designation one day removed from being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough. With the knee issue behind him, he can focus on becoming the first signal-caller this season to throw for 300-plus yards against the Chiefs defense.

