Graham (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham is in better shape than a week ago, when he followed a DNP/DNP/LP practice regimen due to an ankle issue. He's already taken the field twice this week, albeit with a cap on his reps, and likely will have his designation removed when the Packers release their final Week 8 injury report. If he does so, he'll be looking to exploit a Chiefs defense Sunday that has allowed the third-most catches (47) to tight ends this season.

