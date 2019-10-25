Rhodes is being evaluated for a concussion, and his return to Thursday's game against the Redskins is considered questionable.

Rhodes had to go to the medical tent after lowering his helmet in an attempt to tackle tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. Losing the star cornerback for any prolonged period would be a massive blow to Minnesota's defense.

