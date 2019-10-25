Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Won't play Sunday
Dennard (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams in London, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Dennard spent the first six games of the season on the PUP list with a knee injury, and he returned to action last Sunday against the Jaguars only to suffer the hamstring injury. The 28-year-old didn't practice this week as the Bengals are once again shorthanded at cornerback with Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) also sidelined.
