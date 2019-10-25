Browns' Damarious Randall: Ruled out Sunday
Randall (leg) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 27-year-old sustained the leg injury Week 6 against the Seahawks and was unable to practice coming out of the Browns' bye this week. Eric Murray figures to see increased defensive snaps in Randall's absence Week 8.
