Randall (leg) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 27-year-old sustained the leg injury Week 6 against the Seahawks and was unable to practice coming out of the Browns' bye this week. Eric Murray figures to see increased defensive snaps in Randall's absence Week 8.

