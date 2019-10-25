Harrison (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Harrison put in full practices on Wednesday and Friday and seems likely to play Week 8, but he sat out Thursday's practice and isn't guaranteed to be available this week. Mike Daniels (foot) was already ruled out, so the Lions can ill afford to be with Harrison, as well.

