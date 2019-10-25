Packers' Jimmy Graham: Good to go
Graham (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Graham lives on the injury report but hasn't actually missed a game since 2015. With Davante Adams (toe) listed as doubtful, the veteran tight end theoretically moves up in the pecking order for targets, though Graham averaged just four per game the past three weeks when Adams was inactive.
