Graham (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Graham lives on the injury report but hasn't actually missed a game since 2015. With Davante Adams (toe) listed as doubtful, the veteran tight end theoretically moves up in the pecking order for targets, though Graham averaged just four per game the past three weeks when Adams was inactive.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories