Gipson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Gipson sustained the back injury last week against the Colts after entering the contest with hip and wrist issues, but he still has a chance to play versus the Raiders after working as a limited participant all week. The veteran safety hasn't missed a start since Week 7 of 2015 (57 straight games), and the fact he still practiced this week means that's unlikely to change.

