Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable

Edelman (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after logging limited practices all week.

He's been able play through his chest issue of late, and we'd be shocked if Edelman wasn't out there for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Now that Josh Gordon (knee/IR) is out of the mix, the Patriots' wideout corps will led by Edelman, newcomer Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, with rookie N'Keal Harry (ankle) eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 9. While Sanu could end up absorbing some of Edelman's slot duties, Edelman's still going to stay on the field for the bulk of New England's offensive snaps and thus should retain enough volume to maintain the fantasy utility he's established this season.