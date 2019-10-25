Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week

Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Though Burkhead has missed three consecutive contests, he's been practicing in a limited fashion for some time now, so he's a candidate to suit up Sunday. If he does find himself in the Patriots' Week 8 backfield mix, Burkhead would profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, however, given that his weekly volume tends to vary based on game flow and matchup-specific play calling.