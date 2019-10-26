The Dolphins have officially listed Howard (knee) as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Steelers, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Howard indicated earlier in the week that he expects to suit up against the Steelers, but it looks like the Dolphins are remaining a little more cautious. Jomal Wiltz would presumably be in line to replace Howard at cornerback should he end up getting ruled out.

