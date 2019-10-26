McCain (shoulder) won't carry an injury tag into Monday's game against the Steelers.

McCain was limited in practice all week, but he'll be good to go for the prime-time game. The fourth-year pro has been an every-down player this year, registering 17 tackles over five games. He'll be tasked with slowing down quarterback Mason Rudolph and running back James Conner.

